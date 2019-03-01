‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Jake Borelli Teases ‘Schmico’ Scenes in Future Episodes

Grey’s Anatomy‘s new star intern Levi Schmitt may have been missing from the show’s record-breaking episode Thursday, but actor Jake Borelli teases his character will return with more story in future episodes.

The ABC show, now the longest-running medical drama on television, has shone a spotlight on Schmitt — also known as “Glasses” — this season as he became romantically involved with surgical fellow Nico Kim (Alex Landi) and gained newfound confidence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a recent conversation with PopCulture.com, Borelli revealed fans will see Nico and Levi’s relationship continue to blossom, as the surgical intern also finds his footing at work.

“I think we’re going to see a lot more of their relationship, which I’m very excited about,” Schmitt told PopCulture.com during a phone interview Feb. 25. “And I’m also super excited because there’s gonna be more of, sort of how Levi changes as a doctor, and as a human after his coming out.”

Fans have seen how Levi’s coming out helped him come out of his shell at work, and his personality has been shifting throughout the season as the relationship with Nico gets more serious. In a previous episode, Nico brought up the possibility of introducing Levi to his family and Levi will struggle with coming out to his own family in an upcoming installment.

Outside of the relationship, however, we have seen Schmitt grow and take initiative as a surgeon, and Borelli teases we will more of that as Season 15 continues.

“I’m really excited to see how Levi’s newfound, sort of, energy translates into him possibly becoming a better doctor,” Borelli added. “I think that would be awesome.”

Borelli made headlines in the fall after he came out publicly as a gay man at the same time as his character on the series. The actor revealed he was excited about Levi’s coming out storyline on the show because it was the kind of positive representation he used to seek out as a child.

The relationship between Schmitt and Nico — or “Schmico” — has gained popularity among Grey’s Anatomy fans, as the show continues to stay at the forefront of LGBT and representation of other minority groups on television.

“Shondaland and this show has always been so at the forefront of bringing all sorts of representation to the screen, especially within the Queer community, and its honestly just been such a blessing to even be a small part of this process,” Borelli said of his character’s impact.

Are you shipping Schmico yet? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.