New Details Drop About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Ghostly 300th Episode

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy often feel like the show takes them on an emotional roller coaster — but for the iconic hospital drama’s 300th episode, a literal roller coaster will shake things up a bit.

The description for Thursday, November 9’s episode has been released, letting fans know that the major milestone episode will be scattered with walks down memory lane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode, “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story?”, has the following description: “A roller coaster car falls off the track at the county fair, and the doctors at Grey Sloan tend to patients who spark memories about ghosts from their past.”

Executive producer and co-showrunner Krista Vernoff told TVLine she wanted to pay tribute to fans who have stuck with the show for all 14 seasons. Vernoff said she sees the episode “as a love letter to the fans who have been watching all 14 years.”

More: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Getting New Episodes

“So I have found a way to pay some small tribute to everyone who has been here before,” she added.

The ABC drama will be the subject of “A Day at Grey’s” on the network, featuring cast appearances on shows like Good Morning America, The View, The Chew and Nightline.

The 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy will air Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9/8c on ABC.