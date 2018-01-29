Grammys Have a Less Than Winning Night With TV Ratings Drop

Sunday night may have been full of shiny awards and power chords, but the 60th Annual Grammy Awards isn’t doing any celebrating.

Hosted by James Cordon for the second year in a row, the award show, which aired on CBS, is showing a 21% decline from 2017 in early numbers, The Hollywood Reporter reports. With a 12.7 rating among households, according to overnight returns from Nielsen Media, it’s likely that the broadcast will be facing its largest drop since the 2013 broadcast, which suffered following the swell of viewers for the 2012 ceremony that came after the death of Whitney Houston. It’s also likely that the music award show could be facing an all-time low.

The ceremony, which ran three-and-a-half hours, happened two weeks earlier than usual, likely to thwart competition from big names like The Walking Dead, but continued its run on Sundays, which proved helpful for the 2017 broadcast.

The live televised broadcast saw performances from Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus, who sang “Tiny Dancer,” Kesha, who performed her hit “Praying,” and Little Big Town, who took the stage to sing “Better Man.” Meanwhile, Best New Album nominee Lorde was noticeably absent from the performers list, though she sported a flask that matched her red tulle gown for the event.