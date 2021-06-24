'Gossip Girl' Fans Will Be Able to Watch Premiere Without HBO Max

✖

Attention Upper East Siders. In case you're worried about not catching the premiere of Gossip Girl's reboot because you don't have an HBO Max account, not to worry. Fans of the original series will be able to see its revival on The CW one day after its premiere on HBO Max July 8.

The network announced that just one day after the new Gossip Girl's big debut, they'll offer it up to fans on their digital platform according to Deadline. Fans will get to see a new generation take over the scene in NYC as they're introduced to a brand new way of surveillance nine years after the original six-season series came to an end. Viewers will remember, when stars like Blake Lively and Chace Crawford were in charge, technology was very different back then. It will be an interesting twist to see how the younger generation fights for privacy given the massive increase in social media and publicity.

The new cast includes actors Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith, with Kristen Bell as the voice of Gossip Girl. Needless to say, fans are excited about it. One fan even took to Twitter and pointed out that in one scene, from what it looks like according to Getty, that they have two of the cast members dressed like Beyoncé and her sister Solange Knowles the night they were in the elevator with Jay-Z and Knowles seemed to have a disagreement with the rapper. "The Gossip Girl reboot has the girls dressed as Beyonce and Solange on the Elevator night. This is the kind of mess that will have me tuned in," the social media user wrote.

The A-list original cast that consist of Lively, Crawford, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, and Ed Westwick, captivated fans when the series first premiered in 2007. However, executive producer Josh Schwartz gave his reasoning on why bringing back the original cast didn't make a lot of sense. "We felt like a version that was just our cast grown up...it didn't really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense," he explained. The new series was been noted that it will not follow the same formula as the previous one.

"It felt like there was something really interesting about this idea that we were all Gossip Girl now, in our own way," he continued. "We are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state, and how that's evolved, and how that has morphed and mutated and telling that story through a new generation of upper east side high school kids felt like the right time." While there was a lingering mystery around who was Gossip Girl originally, he did clarify that this time around there will be "no" mystery around it.