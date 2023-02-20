'Good Morning America': Amy Robach Replacement Steps Away

Amy Robach's stand-in is on a temporary break from her GMA3 hosting duties. Rhiannon Ally revealed in an Instagram post that she's taking some time off. "Thank you @shobean for a great lunch to start my vacation. Taking next week off work since the kids are off school," she captioned a smiling photo of herself along with her friend. She's been filling in for Robach since her relationship with T.J. Holmes was outed by Daily Mail, and the two were taken off the air amid an investigation into ethical conduct was launched by ABC. Robach and Holmes have since accepted severance pacakages from the network and departed. A statement was released about the decision, reading: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

As of now, there is no official word on whether Rhiannon will become a permanent fixture on the morning news program. In the meantime, Robach and Holmes aren't letting unemployment keep them down. The two are currently frolicking around Mexico on a baecation.

TMZ snapped photos of the two walking hand in hand in Puerto Vallarta. In the photos, they appear happy as they interact with locals and other tourists on a stroll. Never to shy away from PDA, they were pictured holding on to each other's waists.

As their relationship goes on, friends of Robach say they are concerned. Page Six reports Robach's fans believe the former 20/20 contributor is "painting a picture of how happy in love they are," but they fear her career may be permanently damaged and not worth the fallout her relationship with Holmes has caused. The report notes that Robach "is still saying this is it… [they're] the real deal, but it's starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it's more like she's trying to convince herself that's the case." Another source says the opposite, stating that Robach and Holmes, "they love each other" and say they are "best friends."