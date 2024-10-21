Good Morning Britain (GMB), ITV‘s flagship breakfast show, finds itself at the center of controversy, reckoning with accusations of bias, a deluge of viewer complaints, and the conspicuous absence of one of its well-known presenters. As tensions escalate and executives huddle in urgent meetings, the future of the show hangs in the balance.

At the epicenter of the turmoil is Ed Balls, the former Labour MP turned television personality. Balls has been part of GMB’s rotating guest presenter lineup since 2021 and has not graced the show’s iconic sofa for several weeks. This absence coincides with a political scandal involving his wife, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, dubbed “Taylorgate,” Daily Mail reports.

The scandal, which has loomed over Keir Starmer’s government, centers around Cooper’s alleged involvement in discussions with Scotland Yard. These talks reportedly led to the provision of a police escort for pop superstar Taylor Swift during her Wembley concerts in August. The controversy has raised questions about the use of public resources for private events and the potential misuse of political influence, according to the outlet.

Balls and Cooper, married since 1998, have long been a formidable political duo. Balls’ deep-rooted ties to the Labour Party — he joined at 16 and served in various high-profile roles, including as Secretary of State for Children, Schools and Families under Tony Blair and later as Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer — have made his position on a news program increasingly precarious, per Daily Mail.

An insider at GMB told the publication, “There are serious disagreements now over what to do for the best. The whole thing is a headache, he is rated highly as a broadcaster, but it is causing real problems now. ITV are desperately trying to find a solution. Ed is really well liked by the team, but he has become a growing headache with accusations of bias blighting the show.”

The current crisis can be traced back to August when Balls interviewed his wife on GMB to discuss the wave of unrest that swept across Britain following the tragic Southport killings. The incident, which saw three young girls stabbed to death and ten others seriously injured at a Taylor Swift dance class, led to widespread misinformation and social unrest.

Cooper’s appearance on the show, where her husband interviewed her, caused a storm of criticism on social media. Viewers accused the program of bias and lack of journalistic integrity. One critic wrote to the show per Daily Mail, “How could you let Ed Balls interview his own wife, Yvette Cooper?! That’s not journalism, that’s a cosy little chat between spouses. Biased doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

The backlash was swift and severe. Sources within GMB reported that the interview plunged the show into “crisis” as viewers lodged complaints with Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator. The regulator recorded a staggering 16,000 complaints about the program, according to the outlet. “It all went pretty crazy, the bosses all headed off together,” one insider told Daily Mail. “ITV is so paranoid about what is written on social media about their programmes, they see it as a yardstick of what the viewers think so they really take it to heart. The bosses were fuming. There were some very angry people.”

The controversy has reportedly caused significant internal strife at ITV. The network, still reeling from the Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby saga on This Morning, had promised “no more drama” to its top brass.

ITV’s CEO, Dame Carolyn McCall, addressed the issue at the Royal Television Society conference. She acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but defended the interview’s fairness and impartiality. “It was a very, very tricky morning, there was a national emergency almost being called, and so we got very short notice that the Home Secretary was coming on the show,” McCall explained, per Daily Mail.

“She was doing a whole round [of interviews], but it was unexpected, and we believe that it was fair and impartial.” However, she conceded, “Would we do it again? No. Was it impartial, fair and balanced? And did they behave professionally? Yes.”

Despite this defense, the incident has reportedly caused a rift among GMB’s backroom staff, according to the outlet. Some insiders are calling it the most significant crisis since former host Piers Morgan‘s dramatic exit in 2021 over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

Amidst the turmoil, Balls has found a staunch ally in Susanna Reid, GMB’s lead presenter. Reid, who launched the show over a decade ago, is said to “adore” Balls and enjoy every second of hosting alongside him. “She thinks he is an absolute joy,” a colleague revealed to the publication. “Susanna thinks he is loved by the viewers and a very sharp interviewer. She feels utterly comfortable sitting next to him, she thinks the pair of them have a great rapport.”

Reid’s opinion carries significant weight, as she is considered the “queen of the show” since Morgan’s departure. However, her support for Balls has not eased the growing concerns about impartiality and bias.

“There are strong opinions all around ITV over it, how can things be fair and unbiased if he’s hosting?” a source told Daily Mail. “It isn’t just about Yvette, it’s about other Labour MPs and an anti-Tory narrative. It’s an incredible decision to have Ed on.”

The situation is further complicated by the ongoing “Taylorgate” scandal and accusations of Labour Party cronyism involving donor Lord Alli. These developments have reportedly made Balls’ position on a news program even more tenuous.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the future of both GMB and Ed Balls’ role on the show remains uncertain. While some within ITV are calling for his removal to ensure impartiality, others argue that his popularity and skill as a broadcaster make him an invaluable asset to the program.

An ITV insider has confirmed that Balls is set to return to the program at the end of October, following his brief hiatus, reports Manchester Evening News. However, it is not clear how the show will address the concerns raised by viewers and critics.