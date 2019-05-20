‘Good Girls’: Did a Major Season 2 Character Die?

The second season of Good Girls is underway, and although it’s early in the season things are picking up fast. During Season 2, episode 2 opened with Beth (Christina Hendricks) ready to finally pull the trigger, only to find that she nearly killed the wrong person, and that wasn’t even the craziest part of the episode. During the show, a vital character was killed off, and fans can’t believe how it all went down.

When the episode opened, Beth had a gun in her hand, and was ready to shoot when she heard someone taking out the trash, as reported by Fan Fest. Her cohorts, Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman), quickly realized that that person wasn’t the intended target, but rather Tyler (Caleb Emery), and stepped in to stop Beth from accidentally killing him.

Later in the show, Tyler reveals that Boomer (David Hornsby) never showed up for his shift. Not long after the reveal, viewers found out that he was in what appeared to be protective custody, which checks out after the lengths he went to to get out of ratting on Beth, Annie and Ruby. Though he was supposed to be in hiding, he did give up his location to Mary Pat (Allison Tolman), who shared the information with the ladies of Good Girls.

The trio showed up at the hotel room he’d been hiding in, but Boomer was nowhere to be found. The ladies started to wonder if Mary Pat, who proved herself a formidable nemesis, may have killed Boomer. As episode 2 of Good Girls came to an end, it was revealed that Mary Pat killed Boomer. Viewers saw her laying on the floor sans pants, while he lay in his underwear on a bed nearby.

His death came as a huge shock to viewers, and to Beth, Annie and Ruby. Most of the awe was brought on by Mary Pat’s explanation as to what she did with the body. After running him over with her car, she cut him up because she couldn’t fit him in the freezer, she claimed. Everyone who’s seen Good Girls knew Mary Pat wasn’t a saint, but a murderer? That was news to everyone.

Fans weren’t too sad to see Boomer go, but his grandmother surely will be. During episode 2, Annie listened to the many voicemails his grandmother had left him that night wondering why he was late for dinner, which they’d arranged.

Viewers can expect more shock ahead when Good Girls returns for another new episode next week. Annie, Beth and Ruby will surely be reeling from this brush with death, but the sadness probably won’t last long. Boomer has been a thorn in their sides since Season 1, and at the end of the episode Rio (Manny Montana) rewarded Beth for all her hard work by gifting her a storage locker, likely filled with enough money to make them forget their hardships.

Good Girls airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.