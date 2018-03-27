Monday TV Ratings: ‘Good Doctor’ Ends Season Strong, but NBC Wins Night

The Monday TV ratings are in and it looks as if The Good Doctor ended its season with some strong numbers, as did NBC‘s The Voice.

Scoring an estimated 15.4 million viewers, the show ended its first season as ABC’s biggest freshman series in 13 years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, while The Good Doctor was a big win, it was NBC that emerged the big winner of Monday night, as reported by THR.

While ABC’s Freddie Highmore-led drama has made big waves, it was unfortunately no match for the The Voice, which turned out to be the number one show.

Other networks held on strong as well, with CBS scoring solid numbers for shows like Kevin Can Wait and Man with a Plan, and Fox’s Lucifer and The Resident hanging on to a steady amount of viewers also.

While The Good Doctor has now completed its first season, back at the beginning of it Highmore spoke to Seat 42F about his character and how different it was to portray Dr. Shaun Murphy as compared to his prior role in Bates Motel playing Norman Bates.

“I’ve never really thought of Norman and my character Shaun as being in any way similar. I think, for me, a lot of it was doing the required amount of research to play Shaun as authentically as possible,” he said.

“Obviously, some things come from research that I’ve done, and David and I have had conversations together – the literature we shared back and forth, the documentaries, and also the chats that we’ve had — and discussions with various experts who know much more than we do,” Highmore then added.

When asked if he felt more comfortable playing a character who is “confident and curious,” Highmore replied, “Yeah, in some ways.”

“I wouldn’t say that Shaun is particularly confident. I think he does have a strong sense of who he is and what he wants to do with his life, and there’s a comfort that’s inherent in that. But I would say in terms of social interactions, he isn’t quite as comfortable. I think something that’s interesting about it is that he feels the most at home in the hospital, as opposed to elsewhere. I think that’s where he feels that he’s really arrived and is doing something, doing what he wants to do,” he continued.

Finally, when asked about how his character handles “social cues” and if those are things that “register” for him, Highmore said, “I think it depends.”

“I always feel wary giving definitive answers to that respect, because I feel like it’s all dependent on a particular situation that he finds himself in. But yes, I think he does struggle with communication and with understanding certain social cues,” he concluded.