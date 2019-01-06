Golden Globes: Watch Online or on Your TV

The 2019 award season kicks off on Sunday night with the Golden Globes, and there are plenty of ways to watch on TV or other devices.

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 6. The award ceremony will air on NBC, making it easy enough for those with a standard TV, cable or satellite package to tune in. In addition, the show will stream live on NBC.com, and NBC’s various apps.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Subscribers can watch NBC’s Golden Globes broadcast on mobile apps available for iOS and android devices. They can also download apps for TV streaming devices, including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, smart TVs and many others.

If that is not an option, there are other ways to see the show live as well. Cord-cutters can check out the Golden Globes on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Playstation Vue, all of which can be accessed on the above devices as well.

If nothing else, the NBC broadcast can be caught live with the help of an HD antenna. These relatively cheap devices have been growing in popularity recently. They simply attach to the coaxial outlet on most TVs, and can be affixed to a wall, window or piece of furniture. With little hassle, most HD antennas will pick up network TV as long as there is a station within a 25 to 50 miles.

For the forward-thinking tech-savvy folks, these options can even be combined with a device like the Amazon Fire TV Recast. The small console puts a hard drive between the antenna and the TV, allowing viewers to fast forward, rewind or record these live broadcasts.

No matter how you watch, the 2019 Golden Globes are not a show to miss. The award ceremony promises to be a big one, pitting huge contenders against each other across 25 categories. The Golden Globes feature both TV and movies, and take a look at some of the past year’s biggest hits in just about every genre.

Unlike other award shows, the Golden Globes turn to outside critics for a verdict. The awards are chosen through votes by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The awards have been around since 1943, and honor the entertainment industry as a whole.

This year’s award ceremony will be co-hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. The pairing is an interesting one, particularly given their distinct public images. Oh is up for an award on Sunday night as well, nominated for her performance in Killing Eve.

Samberg, meanwhile, has hosted many award shows over the years, and always delivers some plenty of hijinks between acceptance speeches. Without a doubt, many fans will tune in just to see how he skewers the industry this year.

The Golden Globes air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night on NBC.