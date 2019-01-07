Golden Globes: ‘The Conners’ Star Sara Gilbert Walks Red Carpet Hand-in-Hand With Wife Linda Perry

The Conners star Sara Gilbert walked the red carpet at the 76th Golden Globe Awards with her wife, musician Linda Perry.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, appeared at the show a day after they attended Sean Penn’s annual J/P Haitian Relief Organization fundraiser at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Perry curated the music for the evening, where Gilbert, 43, also reunited with her former Roseanne co-star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the evening raised $3.5 million for the foundation, including a $750,000 donation from singer Jason Derulo. Guests paid up to $10,000 to attend, and Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder bid $100,000 for two tickets to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Perry, 53, was the lead singer for the group 4 Non Blondes and has also written countless hit songs for other artists, including Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” and Pink’s “Get The Party Started.” Gilbert also enlisted Perry to find a writer for The Conners‘ new opening song. She picked writer Antonio Beliveau to give a “subtle but effective revamp” of the Roseanne theme sing.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October, Gilbert said she and Perry are always talking about collaborating on another series.

“We talk about stuff. There’s one idea we talked about pitching at some point. There’s time,” she told the magazine.

Gilbert, who still co-hosts CBS’ The Talk, spearheaded The Conners after ABC fired Roseanne Barr in May 2018, leading to the cancellation of Roseanne. When The Conners debuted last fall, it was revealed that Roseanne Conner died from an opioid overdose.

“Any sadness that we feel over what we’ve lost we’re hopefully channeling in an honest way into the show,” Gilbert told PEOPLE in October. “And our show has always been able to deal with heavy topics, particularly for a sitcom. It’s been kind of built into the mix.”

Other members of the Roseanne cast returned to The Conners, including Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman. Galecki has also made appearances on the show. Estelle Parsons, Mary Steenburgen, Jay R. Ferguson, Juliette Lewis, Sarah Chalke and Katey Sagal have all made guest appearances on the show.

Although Gilbert was at the Golden Globes, she has never been nominated for one. She was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Roseanne twice during the show’s original run.

New episodes of The Conners air on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images