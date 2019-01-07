Golden Globes: Sam Elliott Steps out With Wife Katharine Ross for Red Carpet

Sam Elliott traded in his Colorado cowboy boots for a snazzy tuxedo at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday night, where he walked the red carpet with wife Katharine Ross.

The Ranch actor posed with Ross, to whom he’s been married since 1984, and who wore a floor-length gown with a white skirt and black lace long-sleeved top.

Although The Ranch was not nominated for any Golden Globes, Elliott received many nods from different organizations for his supporting role in A Star Is Born. Last month, fans lamented the fact that those nominations didn’t extend to the Golden Globes.

Despite the fact that the film was one of the most celebrated projects by the Hollywood Foreign Press, including two nominations for Lady Gaga (Best Actress and Best Original Song), two for Bradley Cooper (Best Actor and Best Director) and a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Elliott’s role as Jackson Maine’s older half-brother and manager Bobby Maine was snubbed.

“I just want to say Sam Elliott was robbed,” one Twitter user wrote when Golden Globe nominations were revealed in December.

“Sam is the man, and they dropped the ball!” another user wrote.

Although Elliott may have been snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, he did receive nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, the Critics’ Choice Awards and several others, which have yet to reveal the winners. He also won Best Supporting Actor from the National Board of Review.

When Elliott isn’t on screen as Bobby Maine, he’s gracing Netflix‘s The Ranch as Beau Bennett, the father of Colt Bennett, played by Ashton Kutcher. Kutcher previously told a fan on social media that working with Elliott was “the best.”

The newest batch of Ranch episodes to drop on Netflix, part 6, introduced Dax Shepard as Luke Matthews following Rooster’s (Danny Masterson) exit. Luke has a secret connection to Elliott’s Beau — his later father was Greg Bennett, Beau’s brother.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix. Part 7 of the series is expected to premiere some time this year.