Golden Globes 2020: Sofia Vergara’s ‘Boobs’ Conversation With Ryan Seacrest Stirs Social Media

Sofia Vergara’s arrival on the red carpet at the Golden Globes with Joe Manganiello was a head turner as most would expect. The Modern Family star was dressed in a skin-tight red dress while her husband sported a classic tux and a gentleman’s salt-and-pepper beard.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello just turned up the heat on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/jhDO2GWcCM — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2020

But the real thing that caught people’s attention online was Vergara’s conversation about her breasts with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. The host was stationed on the red carpet and managed to get Vergara to talk about her breasts just a bit, leading to one of the funnier moments for fans on social media.

“[Laugh out loud] did Sofia Vergara just tell us her boobs are fake,” one user wrote.

“SOFIA VERGARA POINTING AT HER BOOBS HINTING THAT THEY’RE REAL WE STAN,” another added.

#RyanSeacrest is one of the best to ever do it lol #SofiaVergara looks amazing as always~ #GoldenGlobes ✨🌟 pic.twitter.com/rdfTa4zzoM — CoCo Meshelle 🇺🇸 (@cocomeshelle) January 5, 2020

“[Sofia Vergara] assuring us her boobs are real even though nothing else in #Hollywood is…” a third noted.

“Sofia Vergara joked about her boobs being fake like everything else in Hollywood. Oh mami,” one more added.

There might be a good reason for the breast talk in the red carpet for Vergara. She has actually brought it up in the past according to some fans, noting how most dresses that aren’t strapless end up looking “tacky” on the red carpet.

“She explained a couple of years ago that it’s quite hard to find gowns that fit and don’t look tacky with the boobage situation,” one fan wrote.

“She knows what works for her and nails it every time!” another responded.

Vergara wasn’t alone in getting the attention on the red carpet during her arrival. Some fans chimed in about her husband’s look and his decision to wear a beard.

“He’s so handsome, but why the beard?” one fan asked.

“Woah Joe got old,” another pointed out.

“Joe looks like Santa,” a third joked about his look.

But in the end, it was the couple power that really controlled their moment.

“F—ing rude of them to be so hot,” a fan made a point of mentioning. It would be hard to prove them wrong.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

