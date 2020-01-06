Golden Globes 2020: Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix Have ‘Walk the Line’ Reunion on Red Carpet

Walk the Line co-stars, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon reunited at the Golden Globes earlier tonight, and fans on social media took to Twitter excited over seeing the two together again! On Sunday night, Phoenix and Witherspoon reunited at the 77th Annual Golden Globes — almost 15 years after the release of their award-winning biopic on the lives of country legends, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, greeting one another with smiles and holding hands while on the red carpet.

In the snapshots, Witherspoon and Phoenix with his sleek, black tuxedo, hold hands in a cheerful embrace as his girlfriend, Rooney Mara looks on with a smile. The 43-year-old producer turned heads during her red carpet walk with a stunning white floor-length strapless gown by Roland Mouret, complemented by a ruched bodice. The mom-of-three also rocked a gorgeous smoky eye and a sharp, blunt bob, complementing the look with Tiffany jewels for added sparkle and shine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When snapshots of the two hit social media, several of Witherspoon’s and Phoenix’s fans expressed their enthusiasm over the fun and spirited reunion among the former co-stars, many awestruck over the epic meeting.

“This is perfection,” one user wrote.

“This is so great to see!” enthused another.

“Awww, so sweet!” wrote another. “I loved them in Walk the Line!”

“Such a cool reunion,” added another.

While Walk the Line focused predominantly on Phoenix’s portrayal of Johnny Cash, Witherspoon’s performance was repeatedly recognized during awards season, including earning her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Some of the other awards the Tennessee native picked up were a BAFTA Award for Best Actress, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Musical or Comedy; and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress.

The two have gone on to great success since the film first debuted in 2006. This year, Phoenix is nominated for his sixth Golden Globe, in the category of Best Performance by an actor in a Motion Picture drama for Joker. He previously won in 2006 for Walk the Line. Meanwhile, Witherspoon is also nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a TV series drama for The Morning Show, which she executive produced with co-star Jennifer Aniston.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images