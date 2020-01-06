Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston’s Sleek Black Dress Has Fans Calling Her Out

Jennifer Aniston wore a black Dior dress to the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, that left many fans bored. Aniston attended the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton as a presenter and nominee, as she was recognized for her performance in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. The series was also nominated for Best TV Series – Drama, and her co-star Reese Witherspoon was nominated in the came Best Actress category.

Let’s play that game called “Which year did Jennifer Aniston wear that black dress at the #GoldenGlobes?” pic.twitter.com/iJO3YCapCf — Nicole Latayan (@nikowl) January 6, 2020

Aniston’s strapless dress featured a ruffled bodice and a matching black belt. She wore her hair down, and donned diamond necklaces.

Aniston also took the stage with Witherspoon to present Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie. The Loudest Voice star Russell Crowe won, but since Crowe was not there, she read his message about the Australia wildfires.

Russell Crowe got Jennifer Aniston to read out a climate change message about the bushfires at the Golden Globes, and honestly, what a lord pic.twitter.com/9L6OzEeETi — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 6, 2020

Most Twitter users noted that the dress looked fine, but Aniston often wears black dresses to awards shows. Some accused her of simply playing it safe.

Jennifer Aniston’s dress is much like her acting style: boring and uninspired. #GoldenGlobes — Amy (@Amy_Dess) January 6, 2020

“I’ve yet to see a good dress. Even Jennifer Aniston looks meh and I always love what she wears,” one viewer tweeted.

“Pretty sure there won’t be a dress worse than Jennifer Aniston’s,” another commented.

“DO NOT LIKE that dress on Jennifer Aniston,” one wrote. “The front doesn’t fit her at all.”

“Jennifer Aniston always looks stunning, but it’s always the same hair and same black dress,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Why does Jennifer Aniston keep wearing black in red carpet events?” another wrote. “She doesn’t take fashion risks at all. I like her dress but I’ve seen her wear variants of the same gown over the years.”

“I’ve been producing for the last 10 years,” Aniston told E! News‘ Ryan Seacrest before the show started. “My partner and I, when we started our company, it was at that moment when we were not finding roles and the pieces of material that we felt excited about. So you take matters into your own hands and we are now at this moment. It’s incredible.”

Aniston is a Golden Globes veteran, having won in 2003 for Friends. She was also nominated for Friends in 2002, and picked up a not in 2015 for the movie Cake.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images