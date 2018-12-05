Golden Globes 2019 Taps Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh as Hosts

The 76th Golden Globes announced two fan-favorite actors as the hosts for the January ceremony.

The prestigious awards ceremony where the Hollywood Foreign Press celebrates the best in television and movies announced Wednesday that Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andy Samberg will co-host the ceremony, set to air Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment said in a statement released by the Golden Globes. “They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna. “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait to see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

“We are thrilled to have Sandra and Andy co-hosting the Golden Globes,” said Mike Mahan, Executive Producer, and CEO, Dick Clark Productions. “This innovative pairing sets the perfect tone for the most entertaining awards celebration of the year.”

Both actors received praise for their refreshing chemistry when they presented an award together during the 2018 Emmy Awards.

“We were supposed to come out here and read the winner, but instead I decided to come out here and speak from the heart,” Oh said, before ripping the envelope of the winner.

“Why did you rip the envelope?” Andy said in shock. The bit included jokes about La La Land‘s mistaken announcement as Film of the Year at the Oscars in 2017 and was considered one of the highlights of the evening.

Oh had quite the year after the premiere of her critically-acclaimed series Killing Eve. Her starring role secured her an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama in 2018. The series is expected to return for a second season in 2019.

Samberg stars in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which made headlines earlier this year after it was canceled by Fox. The series was quickly rescued by NBC and given a new season order. The show returns for its sixth season Jan. 10 on NBC.

The actor received a Golden Globe for his performance on the comedy series in 2014, with Brooklyn receiving the award for Best Comedy the same year.