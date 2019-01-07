Jamie Lee Curtis’ Icy White Natural Hair Turns Heads on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis rocked an icy white hairdo on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet Sunday, and viewers at home thought the look was red hot.

The Halloween actress, 60, looked like the picture of winter elegance in a long-sleeve Alexander McQueen gown, featuring silver detailing and matching floral earrings.

Fans loved the whole look, but especially zeroed in on her hair color.

“Jamie Lee Curtis looks seriously stunning,” one user wrote. “Like some snow goddess or something.#GoldenGlobes”

“I’m loving Jamie Lee Curtis’ silver hair! #GoldenGlobes” another added.

One fan commenting on the whole look wrote, “Not only Jamie Lee Curtis’s hair a fun debut, but I love the illusion of a deep keyhole in her dress paired with that structure. She is absolutely stunning #GoldenGlobes”

Curtis, who presented alongside Ben Stiller during Sunday’s award ceremony, broke box-office records in the fall whole revisiting her role as Laurie Strode in Halloween, a sequel to the original that brought in $77.5 million domestic opening weekend, the biggest ever for lead actress over 55.

When asked about the decision to have Curtis reprise her role, co-writer/co-director David Gordon Green explained to Metro in October 2017, “Because she is Laurie Strode. Right? I don’t know who else is going to play her?”

“She’s just really lovely, and lives and works outside the Hollywood norm,” Green continued. “And I love her spirit. And her character is iconic.”

The decision was not only personal, he said, but the only one that could have paid tribute to the original films.

“When I’m creating these characters sometimes I’m a movie nerd and I’ve grown up with films my entire life, and the iconic character of Laurie Strode belongs to Jamie Lee Curtis,” Green explained. “So when I had completed a script I was confident of sharing with her I got on the phone and talked her through it, and was excited to get a call at sunrise the next day.”

Photo credit: George Pimentel/WireImage