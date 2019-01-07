Golden Globes 2019: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Wins Best Motion Picture – Drama

The 76th Golden Globe Awards ended with Bohemian Rhapsody winning the Best Motion Picture – Drama award. The film also won Best Actor – Drama for Rami Malek‘s performance as Freddie Mercury.

The category surprisingly included two musicals, Bryan Singer’s Queen biopic and Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born. The other films nominated were Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk.

Earlier, Peter Farrelly’s Green Book won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. The nominees in the category were Adam McKay’s Vice, Rob Marshall’s Mary Poppins Returns, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite and Jon M. Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians.

The two movie prizes are considered major bellweathers for the Oscars, although they do not always match. Last year, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri beat eventual Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water. Lady Bird, which was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, won last year’s Best Picture – Comedy or Musical.

The most-nominated drama at the Golden Globes in 2019 was A Star Is Born, the third remake of the 1937 classic. Cooper earned nominations for Best Actor – Drama and Best Director, while co-star Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress – Drama and Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

The other nominees for Best Director were Farrell, Lee, McKay and Roma director Alfonso Cuaron, who took home the award.

Other nominees for Best Actor in a Drama were Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased) and John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman).

The Best Actress in a Drama field also included Glenn Close (The Wife), who won the award; Nicole Kidman (Destroyer); Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?); and Rosamund Pike (A Private War).

Christian Bale won the Best Actor – Musical or Comedy trophy for playing Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice. Olivia Colman won Best Actress – Musical or Comedy for The Favourite.

Green Book star Maheshala Ali won Best Supporting Actor and If Beale Street Could Talk‘s Reginia King won Best Supporting Actress.

Farrelly also shared the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay with Brian Hayes Currie and Nick Vallelonga. Justin Hurwitz won Best Original Score for First Man and Lady Gaga won Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature Film, while Roma picked up Best Foreign Language Film.

Now, the wait for the Oscars begins in Hollywood. The 91st Academy Awards airs on ABC Sunday, Feb. 24.

Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images