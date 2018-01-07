What Time Are the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes, one of the biggest award shows in Hollywood, will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Additionally, the 75th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night on the same network, which made him a prime candidate for the gig. He hasn’t hosted an a major award show since the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014.

Meyers actually has writing credits for the Golden Globes in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Prior to hosting Late Night, Meyers was the head writer on Saturday Night Live, and more than earned his talk show host position through his many years on SNL‘s Weekend Update. His final episode was February 1st, 2014.

In addition to the Primetime Emmy Awards, Meyers has also hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (2011), the ESPY Awards (2011), and the 4th Annual NFL Honors (2015).

Interestingly, the Golden Globes are one of the few awards shows that have functioned mostly without a host. For 50 years they had no official host and then brought in John Larroquette and Janine Turner to co-host in 1995.

The first person to host the show solo was actor/comedian Ricky Gervais. He hosted from 2010 to 2012 but proved more controversial than the Hollywood Foreign Press was comfortable with.

Meyers’ ex-Weekend Update and SNL castmates Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were then brought in to host the show from 2013 to 2015 until Ricky Gervais came back in 2016.

Jimmy Fallon, who was also on SNL with Meyers, and hosted Late Night before him as well, hosted last year and was scheduled to host the next two years, but that appears to have changed.

Photo Credit: NBC