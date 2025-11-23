‘Gilligan’s Island’ and 5 More Classic Sitcoms’ Thanksgiving Specials Are Airing on TV Today

It’s nearly time to feast, and MeTV is celebrating Thanksgiving a few days early.

The TV network will air a bunch of Thanksgiving episodes of classic sitcoms Sunday throughout the day and night, including from shows like Gilligan’s Island and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Continue on to learn which iconic sitcom characters you can watch celebrate Thanksgiving on Sunday.

1. The Beverly Hillbillies

Scene from the television series ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ Left to right: Buddy Ebsen as Jed Clampett; Bea Benaderet as cousin Pearl Bodine; Donna Douglas as Elly May Clampett; Irene Ryan as Granny Daisy Moses; and Max Baer, Jr., as Jethro Bodine. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Clampetts celebrate Thanksgiving in “Turkey Day.” Elly May tries to thrwart the family’s plan to kill a beloved bird for their holiday feast. The Thanksgiving episode of The Beverly Hillbillies will air on MeTV at 2:30 p.m. ET.

2. Gilligan’s Island

Back row, from left, American actors Jim Backus (1913 – 1989) as Thurston Howell III, Natalie Schafer (1900 – 1991) as Mrs. Howell, Tina Louise as Ginger Grant, Alan Hale Jr. (1918 – 1990) as the Skipper, and Dawn Wells as Mary Ann Summers; front row, from left, Russell Johnson as the Professor and Bob Denver as Gilligan. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

In “Little Island, Big Gun” Gilligan tries to find a better way to feast for the big day — and he runs into a criminal hiding out in the jungle. This episode of Gilligan’s Island will air on MeTV at 3 p.m. ET.

3. Mama’s Family

Mama and her clan have to spend their Turkey Day in the basement when a tornado rolls into town. The Mama’s Family Thanksgiving episode, “An Ill Wind,” will air on MeTV at 4 p.m. ET.

4. The Love Boat

A Thanksgiving cruise provides a trio of tales on this special Love Boat episode, airing at 5 p.m. ET on MeTV.

5. All in the Family

Religion becomes a heated topic at the Thanksgiving table in this All in the Family episode, titled “The Little Atheist.” This holiday episode of All in the Family airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on MeTV.

6. Everybody Loves Raymond

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ (Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

Two special Thanksgiving episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond will air on Sunday night: “The Bird” and “No Fat.” They will air on Me TV at 10 p.m ET and 10:30 p.m. ET, respectively,