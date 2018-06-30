‘Ghosted’ Canceled by Fox After One Season

Ghosted, the live-action comedy that was awaiting word on renewal, has officially been canceled by Fox, Deadline reports. Many assumed the series would be canceled long ago, but Fox waited to announce the decision until after it returned for the remainder of its first and what would be its only season.

The network was likely prompted to act due to options on the cast expiring this coming weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, Ghosted lost steam quickly throughout the first half of the season and Fox ordered six more episodes in November. The network also brought in Robinson’s former The Office co-star and executive producer Paul Lieberstein as the new showrunner in an attempt to ground the show as more of a workplace comedy.

Ghosted was pulled off the schedule in April after nine of its 16-episode first season had run. The remaining episodes, including the final six overseen by Lieberstein, began airing on June 10 in a surprise move by Fox. Six of those nine episodes have aired to low ratings (between 1.1-1.4 million viewers and 0.4-0.5 adults 18-49). It’s unclear when the final three episodes will air.

The series followed a cynical skeptic (Robinson) and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Scott) who are recruited to look into rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles. Through their work for the organization called The Bureau Underground, they discover those unexplained activities are tied to ao mysterious entity that could threaten humankind.

Ghosted, which was billed as a comedic X-Files, also starred Ally Walker, Adeel Akhtar and Amber Stevens West, who is set to star in a new CBS show this fall — giving fans another reason to believe Ghosted would not return for its sophomore season.

Deadline reports that three other comedy pilots are in the works for Fox right now as well: the single-camera Bless This Mess, starring Lake Bell and Dax Shepard; Dan the Weatherman; and the untitled multi-camera comedy from Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell, starring Leah Remini.

The cancellation of Ghosted means that Fox has now canceled all of its existing live-action comedies, all of them single-camera. The network has three multi-camera sitcoms headed for screens in the fall, including Rel, Cool Kids and the Last Man Standing revival.

Last Man Standing was officially picked up by Fox in May after the series was canceled by ABC in 2017 after six years on the air. The multi-camera comedy stars Tim Allen as a man living in a house full of women.