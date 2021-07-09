'Genera+ion' Star Nathanya Alexander Weighs Possibility of Season 2 on HBO Max (Exclusive)

✖

This post contains spoilers for the season one finale of HBO Max's Genera+ion.

HBO Max wrapped its freshman series Genera+ion on Thursday, ending a season full of drama, shifting relationships, and queer joy. At the finale's Valentine's Day party, Delilah (Lukita Maxwell) reckons with the aftermath of giving up her baby for adoption and struggles with revealing the truth to her friends and classmates. After coming out as asexual, Greta (Haley Sanchez) forgives Riley (Chase Sui Waters) and the fan-favorite couple gets back together. After Chester (Justice Smith) and Bo (Marwan Salama) break up, Chester is left to deal with his complicated relationship with Sam (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett). Who was it that found Chester on the rooftop? Fans were left in agony without answers.

While many things are resolved, there are still a few cliffhangers to contend with and lots of emotional avenues to explore in a second season. At this point, Genera+ion has not been renewed for a second season by HBO Max, but fans and creators alike are hoping for more stories to be told in future episodes.

So, could a second season be in the cards for the teens of Genera+ion? Star Nathanya Alexander certainly hopes so. While she thinks that the explosive finale made people "cry, scream, and pull their hair out," there are more storylines to explore. "I absolutely hope we get a second season," Alexander told PopCulture.com. "This season, even though there are issues that are addressed in the finale, there are a lot of things that are cliffhangers and you don't really know where the characters will go, but there's endless opportunity."

Regarding her character, Arianna, Alexander thinks that some relationship evaluations are on the way. She said that there are "definitely other friendships she might try to explore because her girlfriends ditch her, as we know, to go to the dance with guys. So she has to find different relationships. And I think she might go on a deeper journey to find who she really is." All episodes of Genera+ion are currently streaming on HBO Max.