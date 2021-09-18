‘General Hospital’ Star Exits Series After 3 Years

General Hospital said goodbye to another member of the cast on Monday. Briana Nicole Henry, who joined the long-running daytime soap opera as Jordan Ashford in September 2018, announced her departure from the series the day after her final episode aired. Henry had nothing but love for her co-stars in her statement Tuesday, adding that she made a personal decision to move on from the show.

“People kept asking me how it felt to have ended my time on the show, and it wasn’t until yesterday that it really sank in, as I watched Jordan’s goodbye to her family and knew the tears you saw were real tears between not just colleagues but friends,” Henry wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a collection of photos from her time on the series. “I decided it was time for me to move on from [General Hospital] and I got nothing but love and support from everyone involved. Not to mention was given the most beautiful send-off that left me quite literally shaken.”

Henry went on to thank her co-stars and General Hospital crew who welcomed her to the series, including executive producer Frank Valentini. She called playing Jordana for the past three years and appearing alongside her talented co-stars an honor. “Thanks for holding space for me to grow,” she wrote. “I am a better actor because of the time I spent within those walls and will forever be grateful for the way the show nurtured and challenged my ability.”

In the end, Henry thanked GH fans who supported her after she took over the role originated by Vinessa Antoine. “To the fans, it took me a while to win you over, but once you saw my heart you made me feel so much love,” Henry wrote. “I hope I brought something unique and honest to your beloved character of Jordan Ashford, she’s one helluva woman. Until next time loves.”

Goodbyes are never easy and that is especially true today as we bid adieu to @Bri_Nic_Henry. There aren't words to express how much the last three years have meant to the entire cast and crew of #GH. We'll miss you. ❤️ #GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/mJBORGrxOf — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 14, 2021

Jordan was Henry’s first regular series role, although not the first time she appeared on a soap opera. She appeared in 16 episodes of CBS’ The Young and the Restless as Esmerelda in 2013 and 2014. She also had a recurring role in the sitcom Undateable in 2015 and could be seen in a 2018 episode of Shameless.

Henry also starred in two episodes of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show as Alyssa. Henry also had a small role in the 2017 Netflix movie Bright. Henry’s performance on General Hospital earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series earlier this year.