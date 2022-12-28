Marcus Coloma Did Not Film Final 'General Hospital' Scenes Due to Health Issues

General Hospital star Marcus Coloma missed filming his final scenes as Prince Nikolas Cassadine due to health issues, not because he quit or was fired. Coloma's representative confirmed the actor is facing "health issues" following his recent exposure to COVID-19. The actor joined the soap opera in 2019, and ABC confirmed that his final episode will air in January.

Coloma had a three-year deal with General Hospital and "thoroughly enjoyed" his time working with co-stars, writers, producers, and directors. However, "due to health issues with his recent Covid exposure," ABC agreed that Coloma should not spend the last few days of 2022 filming, his representative said in a statement obtained by Deadline Tuesday. Coloma ends his run on General Hospital after appearing in almost 300 episodes.

"I was immediately taken with the family feel of the ensemble cast," Coloma said Tuesday. "And I fell in love with the extremely passionate fanbase. Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before. I will always be grateful for their kindness and support."

On Dec. 19, Daytime Confidential reported that Coloma would be leaving General Hospital, adding that he "declined to film his final scenes after learning he'd been let go." A few days later, ABC confirmed that his final episode would air in January. Coloma also shared a video with fans on Instagram, thanking everyone for their support.

"I don't know what I can or can't say other than what an incredible ride," Coloma said on Dec. 20. "There's such a family feel at General Hospital, which I felt so blessed to be a part of. I've said this a million times, the fans are the best fans in the entire world and I think a lot of that is just because you guys have been watching for such a long time. Thank you for including me, and thanks for the love. Happy holidays you guys."

It's unclear if General Hospital will recast Nikolas or write the character out. Nikolas was introduced in 1996 with Tyler Christopher in the role. Since Coloma took over the part in 2019, Adam Huss has filled in for him when he is unavailable. In November, Huss returned to the show after Coloma tested positive for COVID-19. Coltin Scott, Chris Beetem, and Nick Stabile have also played the part.

Before he starred in General Hospital, Coloma had a recurring part in Major Crimes in 2017. He also starred in episodes of Lucifer, Drop Dead Diva, The Mentalist, Emily Owens M.D., Point Pleasant, One Tree Hill, and South Beach.