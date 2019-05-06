‘Game of Thrones’: Will We See This Long-Awaited Showdown Before The Series Finale?

Game of Thrones brought even more characters together on Sunday, taking us one step closer to the showdown fans have been waiting for since the beginning.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 lie ahead!

With the story now centered around King’s Landing, Game of Thrones is inching closer to one of its biggest fights: Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane versus Sandor “The Hound” Clegane. The battle that fans have dubbed “Clegane Bowl” will pit brother against brother in a cathartic fight to the death, and only one can survive.

Of all the plotlines likely to play out this season, Clegane Bowl may have been foreshadowed longer than any of them. The Hound wears the scars and the trauma that his brother gave him for all the world to see, and he has promised to kill him someday since Season 1. The Mountain may be on Arya’s list, but most fans agree that this fight will come down to a family matter.

The fight will also be thematically satisfying, as The Mountain has been dead for several years now. The massive body was reanimated by Qyburn using some combination of Westerosi science and magic that no one else seems to understand. However it happened, Clegane Bowl now operates as a microcosm of the war between the living and the dead, which Arya brought to an end last week by killing the Night King.

Now, The Mountain has reasserted himself as a key villain in the series. This week Daenerys returned to King’s Landing, where Cersei and The Mountain stood on the castle wall with their prisoner Missandei. With all eyes on them, Cersei ordered The Mountain to kill Missandei. The undead bodyguard cleaved her head off in one stroke, and she fell to the ground below.

Fans have a lot of theories about The Mountain, and Qyburn’s strange works in the dungeons of the Red Keep. Some believe that The Mountain was just the first step in Qyburn’s study of re-animating the dead. They suspect that the War for the Dawn will be fought again when Qyburn unleashes hordes of re-animated soldiers from his lab, going after Daenerys’ armies with everything they have.

We saw Qyburn examining the limb of a wight with fascination last season, reminding us of his interest in this particular feat of magic. In that same meeting at the Dragon Pit, we saw The Hound face down The Mountain, who can no longer answer him.

“Remember me?” he said. “Yeah, you do. You’re even f—ing uglier than I am now. What did they do to you? It doesn’t matter. That’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.”



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.