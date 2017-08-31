Watch the Final Moments of the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale

WARNING: Major Spoilers for the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale are ahead! Continue reading at your own risk…

The seventh season finale of Game of Thrones ended with one of the biggest moments of the entire series, as the Night King used Viserion to tear down a section of the wall en route to Westeros.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The scene was a spectacle to watch, leaving the jaws of many fans nailed to the floor. Lucky for all of us, HBO has released the scene online so we can watch it over and over again.

In the video above, Tormund Giantsbane and Beric Dondarrion are walking along the wall at Eastwatch. Tormund approaches the perch that looks out to the north and he sees the army of the dead marching out of the woods.

The entire army stops and stares at the wall and Tormund orders the men to blow their horns, signaling the attack. However, he is stunned into silence when he hears the screeching of a dragon.

The Night King rides Viserion — whom he turned into a wight last week — toward the wall. After showing off for a minute he orders the great dragon to tear down a section of the wall.

Eastwatch begins to crumble, Tormund runs away, but the damage is done. The army moves into Westeros and the Great War begins.