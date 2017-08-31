‘Game of Thrones’ Star Teases Fans About Tormund’s Fate

WARNING: Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 ahead!

When Game of Thrones ended its seventh season this past Sunday, fans watched as the Night King used Viserion to tear down a section of the wall. In the process, most of Eastwatch was destroyed, leaving the life of Tormund Giantsbane hanging in the balance.

The fan-favorite character is loved by many for his wild attitude and ridiculous dialogue, and most viewers would be heartbroken to see him killed off the show.

If you’re one of Tormund’s biggest fans, it’s a sticky situation. However, Kristofer Hivju is really enjoying messing with your emotions.

The Game of Thrones star has become as popular as his character recently, with his larger-than-life personality pouring out from his Instagram feed. On Tuesday, Hivju took to the social media site to tease fans about Tormund’s fate in the finale.

Hivju posted a picture with Richard Dormer, who’s character Beric Dondarrion was alongside Tormund when the wall went down. The two actors are smiling, and Hivju uses the caption to joke about the events of the episode.

“Pray for us!” The actor wrote. He followed that with a a few hashtags about the episode, including #WhatWillHappen.

Why are you teasing us like this, Kristofer?! (In all seriousness, if you’re not following Kristofer Hivju on Instagram, you need to do so ASAP. Real-life Tormund is awesome!)