‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams’ Childhood Photos Surface

New childhood photos of Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have emerged, showing how far the ladies of Winterfell have come.

Fans, cast members and producers are all feeling retrospective as the final season of Game of Thrones heats up. Accordingly, the Daily Mail has published baby photos from many of the cast members, showing them as they were long before they fought for the fate of Westeros.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet put pictures of the cast in their infancy and childhood side by side with more recent shots, including some from the show and the red carpet premiere. It is unclear where the photos came from, although one is credited to actor Richard Madden’s Instagram account.

Game of Throne stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams childhood photos revealed https://t.co/LqWXHT2uBz pic.twitter.com/30KUsNjaOi — Hot Gossip (@gossiptree) April 29, 2019



The photos show Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, as an infant. While her character may have grown up learning to sew and pray in Winterfell, Turner was reportedly raised in Northampton. Another photo shows her in a yellow T shirt with red suspenders and jeans, perhaps dressed as Misty from the Pokemon cartoon.

Meanwhile, the outlet published photos of Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, as a toddler. Young Williams looks impossibly innocent — the farthest thing from a supernatural assassin, yet it is unmistakably her. Now 22, Williams has traded in that look for shocking pink hair.

For both Turner and Williams, Game of Thrones was a break-out role. They were cast at the ages of 12 and 13, respectively, and have grown up before our very eyes. Williams has no on-screen credits from before Game of Thrones, nor does Turner.

Arya kidding! Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner look worlds away from their GoT characters in unearthed throwback snaps! Swipe ⬅️ to see as the cast’s childhood photos before life in Westeros 🐉❄️📸Action Press/Matt Baron/ David Fisher/ REX/ Shutterstock/ dailym… pic.twitter.com/F6ApsDZSkV — Glenworth Magazine (@glenworth_mag) April 29, 2019



Now, however, there is no doubt that the two actresses will become massive stars. Turner already has a strong foothold in the super hero movie world, playing Jean Grey in the latest iteration of the X-Men franchise. After starring in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016, Turner will take center stage in June’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Williams is right behind her with a starring role in The New Mutants. Williams plays Rahne Sinclair, also known as Wolfsbane in the movie, which is trapped in post-production limbo. A trailer for The New Mutants was released in 2017, but since then the project has stalled. Earlier this month, Williams told Rolling Stone she believed they were going to do re-shoots. Following the Disney-Fox merger, some wonder if we will ever see the movie.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.