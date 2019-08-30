‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Robbed by Wild Monkeys in India

Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie‘s Game of Thrones characters survived countless fictional predicaments during the show’s eight seasons, but the two friends recently experienced a real-life shocker when they were robbed by monkeys. The two were recently in India, where Clarke got a lot of reading done and saw plenty of amazing sights in between a horrible run-in with local animals.

On Friday, Clarke shared a gallery of photos from her trip to India with her former co-star, Leslie. In the caption, she wrote the two were “robbed blind” by monkeys.

“This is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years ([The Over Story] should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true.”

Clarke included a handful of hashtags, including “breathe baby and let the madness melt away,” “Rose Leslie has my heart and soul wrapped up in hers,” “”Don’t forget the love people!” and “Bullocks does that mean it’s time to work now?”

Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, was among Clarke’s famous followers to comment. “Mother India,” Headey wrote, adding raised hands, heart and face-with-hearts emojis.

Clarke and Leslie both played characters who died in Jon Snow’s arms on Game of Thrones. Leslie starred as Ygritte and is married to Kit Harington in real life. Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen, a role that earned her four Primetime Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress this year.

This is not the first time Clarke has excited fans with a surprising Game of Thrones reunion on Instagram. In July, she surprised everyone by posting a photo with Jason Momoa, who famously played Khal Drogo in the first season.

“With you I feel 2 feet small,” Clarke wrote, adding, “HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you.”

Leslie’s trip to India comes three months after Harington checked into a wellness retreat in Connecticut. He was treated for stress and alcohol abuse after the end of Game of Thrones, which was reportedly difficult for the actor to handle. Harington and Leslie marked their one-year wedding anniversary in June.

“Rose is very supportive and proud of him for recognizing that he needed to take care of himself. It’s hard to ask for help,” a source told E! News in May. “She was very encouraging. Seeing Kit struggle was stressful for her, as well. She absolutely agreed that he needed to get some help so that he could feel better.”

Clarke can be seen in Last Christmas, which opens on Nov. 8. Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the CBS All Access series The Good Fight.

