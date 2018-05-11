‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Smooches Emilia Clarke in Final Season Set Photo

The King of the North and the Mother of Dragons are getting cozy on set.

Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke, the duo responsible for portraying fan-favorites Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, shared an innocent smooch in Belfast on the Titanic Studios lot, one of the final sets for the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@GameOfThrones stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington cuddle on final season set in adorable new photo https://t.co/NfIGU9yXCa pic.twitter.com/PbYvSX8rQo — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) May 10, 2018

The image is in support of Clarke’s Omaze campaign to support the Royal College of Nursing, which provides vital support for the nurses, midwives and health care assistants. The actress is offering one lucky fan and their guest the chance to join her on a behind-the scenes tour of the GoT set.

Unfortunately for Clarke, her character, Mother of Dragons and Breaker of Chains, Daenerys Targaryen, is among the characters most likely to die in the upcoming eighth and final season of the hit HBO series.

According to an algorithm written by scientist Taylor Larkin, working for a Boston-based outfit called DataRobot, Daenerys Targaryen has an 83.77 percent chance of death, while her lover/likely cousin, Jon Snow, has 58.99 percent chance of death.

As for other characters’ chance of meeting a grisly demise in the final season, Jaime Lannister comes in at the second most likely to die, with 72.91 percent chance according to the algorithm, while sister Cersei Lannister rings in at fifth, with a 60.39 percent chance of death. Meanwhile, other characters’ fare much better, with Arya Stark only having a 49.04 percent chance of death, while her sister, Sansa Stark, has a 50.28 percent chance of death.

To get these results, Larkin studied 2,000 living and dead A Song of Ice and Fire characters detailed on a Wiki fanbase, with the algorithm he created analyzing traits including gender, age, house, nobility status and the fatality rate of each character’s relatives to determine who might die next. Male characters apparently die at a higher rate than female characters due to battle, and houses like the Targaryens having been decimated by rivals.

Although little has been revealed regarding the upcoming season, it has been promised to be a bloody one with a high death count. The premium cable network’s Vice President of Drama, Francesca Orsi, said that the last season is something of a sob-fest, as many characters in the main cast die off “one by one,” though she wouldn’t give any hints as to who those characters may be.

Game of Thrones season 8 is set to premiere in 2019.