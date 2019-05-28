‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Reportedly in Rehab for Stress, Alcohol Issues

Kit Harington reportedly headed to a rehab facility for stress and alcohol issues after the end of Game of Thrones.

The actor, who starred as Jon Snow since the show’s first episode, reportedly checked into a luxury facility as the end of the HBO drama “really hit him hard.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Page Six, the actor has been at a Connecticut mental health retreat for the past month, arriving weeks before the show’s finale episode on May 19. He is reportedly undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions. The treatment reportedly costs more than $120,000 a month.

The outlet writes that Harington’s wife Rose Leslie, whom he met on the series, has been “extremely supportive” during his treatment.

A source opened up to the publication, revealing the end of the show affected Harington severely.

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?” the source, identified as a friend of the actor’s, said. “He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.”

He or she added, “His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

While the treatment has been going on for a few weeks now, Harington has reportedly been allowed to leave the facility for breaks over the past month and has been seen attending Connecticut Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, a fitness and wellness studio and a local book store.

On the weekend of the finale episode, the actor was spotted at the local bookstore where he told staff he was on “holiday” in the Madison, Connecticut, area.

Another source, who reportedly spotted Harington multiple times said the actor is focused on his health.

“Kit looks really good and appears to be very focused on his health and wellness,” the actor said. “I have personally seen him out in the community many times at meetings. I think it’s wonderful that he is taking time to take care of himself – more people should.”

The actor has been one of the most vocal cast members of the series, following critical and negative fan reactions to the final season.

“I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head they can go f— themselves,” he told Esquire earlier this month. “‘Cause I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show.”

Hoping for a speedy recovery for the actor!