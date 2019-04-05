‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Addresses Spoilers With Winks and Blinks

Kit Harington technically didn’t let any Game of Thrones spoilers slip from his lips during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. But he did use a few nods, blinks and winks to get his point across, jokingly, of course. No fans need to death rush their computers or phones to complain on social media.

Harington was appearing ahead of his hosting stint on SNL this week, chatting with the former cast member about his hilarious promo for the show while trying to pull some spoilers out of him for the final season of Game of Thrones.

This led to Harington taking on a series of questions from Fallon, with Harington only being charged to answer via a series of winks and blinks. The end result was a fun bit that “revealed” the final fate of Jon Snow and the chance that he’ll get to ride a dragon again in the final battle. The joke here is that Harington cannot wink, so all of the answers are muddled.

It’s a nice bit of promotion by the fantasy epic’s star, though he’s not the only one to spill “secrets” on Fallon’s show. Maisie Williams appeared earlier in the week and took April Fool’s Day to heart by just flat out saying her character, Arya Stark, dies in the second episode.

“I’ve decided to just keep a tight lip on everything, HBO sent out a lot of memos recently about just saying nothing. So, there’s really nothing that I can say. They would absolutely kill me,” Williams said on the show, leading into the joke. “During shooting, like the final days were really like emotional, saying goodbye to all of the cast…because when I found out Arya died in like the second episode…”

Williams then stops, asks if the show is live, sits shocked for a bit, then runs off before returning to shout April Fools. It’s actually a decent prank due to her acting.

You don’t get the same with Harington, but he still has his own fun with Fallon. He’s also sure to have plenty of related goofs on SNL this weekend. He also revealed he kept a statue of himself seen in one of the Game of Thrones promos, to soften the blow of it ending.

“I’m obviously sad about it ending,” Harington told Fallon. “And I thought I would make [the statue] into like a shrine in my garden that I go and cry in front of.”

He adds that Williams and Sophie Turner did not keep their statues, meaning he was the only one of the actors to have his statue boxed up and shipped to his home.

Game of Thrones final season premieres April 14 on HBO.