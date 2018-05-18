‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Says HBO Shooting Multiple Series Endings: ‘They Don’t Trust Us’

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke said HBO is shooting multiple series endings, that way even the actors have no idea which ending is the real one.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked the Solo: A Star Wars Story actress if she knew who finishes the series sitting on the Iron Throne, Clarke said even she does not know what the end result is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know that I even do now. I’m being serious. I think they’re filming a bunch of stuff and they’re not telling us. I’m being serious. I’m being deadly serious. I think that they don’t even trust us,” Clarke said. “There’s lots of different endings that could happen; I think we’re doing all of them and we aren’t being told which is actually what’s going to happen.”

In other words, if you do not like the ending that airs, perhaps HBO includes the other endings on the Blu-ray and you can chose your own adventure.

Earlier this week, Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Thrones, also said at Cannes she has no idea how the series will end.

“I don’t know,” she said at the Kering-Variety Women in Motion talk, reports Elle. “But we do have ideas, don’t we? It will be what none of us think it will be, I’m pretty sure.”

Clarke said she has some mixed feelings about leaving the series, which made her an international superstar.

“It really feels like preparing to leave home,” she said. “So it’s exciting, but it’s sad and scary all at the same time… It’s been my entire life and it’s been my entire twenties, and then some. It’s been my whole everything.”

The actress also said she has always been paid the same amount as her male co-stars.

“It was my first job and I was not discriminated against because I was a woman,” Clarke said.

Clarke also wrote a diary during production.

“I’ve been writing a diary, so when I’m an old lady I can look back and remember what I was really feeling,” she said. “The majority of my diary entries are like, ‘I’m tired!’ None of it’s like this wistful thing I hoped it would be—it’s mainly talking about what I’ve eaten for dinner.”

Clarke has earned three Emmy nominations for playing Daenerys and plays Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens on May 25.

As for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, the episodes will not air until 2019. The show has long since passed George R.R. Martin’s books. Martin has been working on the next installment, The Winds of Winter, for nearly a decade, and the book will not be released in 2018.