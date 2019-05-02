‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Gives Warning Ahead of Episode 5

The Battle of Winterfell may be over, but Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is warning that the worst is yet to come in Season 8, Episode 5.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night just three days after “The Long Night” aired, Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen in the popular HBO series, teased that while the three remaining episodes of the series are “all insane,” Episode 5, with an episode runtime of 79 minutes, is “going to be mental.”

“Episode 5 is bigger. Episode 5 is — I mean, four and five and six, they’re all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can,” she advised.

Of course, Clarke refrained from explaining exactly why Episode 5, set to premiere on Sunday, May 12, is worthy of a warning, and failed to let any details slip regarding the specifics of the episode. Though given that the trailer for Episode 4 teased that the “last war” is coming, it’s likely safe to assume that the body count for the final season is not yet done rising. After all, HBO’s Vice President of Drama, Francesca Orsi, teased before Season 8 premiered that the characters die off “one by one.”

“We have won the great war. Now we will win the last war,” Daenerys says in the trailer. “We’ll rip her out root and stem.”

The “her” that she is referring to is Cersei, who, after having promised to send her forces to the North to help fight the Night King and his army of the dead, had secretly kept her forces back in Westeros and waited for the Golden Company to join them, anticipating that Daenerys’ forces would be greatly weakened in the battle.

Now, with the Night King out of the picture, the only remaining major storyline to wrap up is who will claim the Iron Throne, a battle that likely won’t be easily won, and one that Jon Snow’s Kit Harington teased will likely come as a shock to fans.

“I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding, and then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried,” Harington said during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I had theories all along and all of them were wrong,” he said. “They were all wrong and I’m quite glad I never told anyone my theories because they were all wrong.”

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The series is set to conclude with its finale on May 19.