‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Wants to Make Movie About Friendship With Maisie Williams

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams became best friends forever while growing up on the Westeros sets, and Turner thinks their story is so great it would make for a wonderful movie.

During an interview for Vogue Paris with X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain, Turner said she has ambitions to write and direct in the future.

“As an actor, you can only have so much creative control,” the 23-year-old said. “I want to be able to have full creative control and create my own vision and that’s something I’m quite passionate about.”

Turner said she does hope to work with Williams, 22, in the future after co-starring as sisters Sansa and Arya Stark for eight seasons on Game of Thrones.

“My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven’t had with any of my other girlfriends before,” the actress explained. “We felt like we wanted to write a movie about a friendship where it’s kind of like you’re soulmates, but you’re friends and it’s like this beautiful connection but it can also be quite destructive.”

Turner has not started writing the movie yet, but she told Chastain she picked up a screenplay writing book to learn the craft.

Williams and Turner grew up together making Game of Thrones. Turner even said Williams will be her maid of honor at her upcoming big wedding ceremony with husband Joe Jonas.

“People always think Maisie and I are a couple. I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know,” Turner told Glamour in March. “She’s my drug. I’ve got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram!”

Turner said they have been best friends ever since they were cast on GoT. They even got matching “07.08.09” tattoos to mark the day they were cast.

“Put us in the same room and we pick up where we left off,” Williams told Glamour. “We’ve always been really open with each other. As you get older, the stakes are higher, the problems get worse – so it’s built into a lifelong friendship. Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend.”

Williams and Turner said they have helped each other out through mental health problems, with Turner calling Williams her “crutch.”

“We’ve helped each other through a lot of mental-health problems, especially around body image,” Turner explained. “She’s been my crutch in that, and I’ve been hers because it seems everything she goes through, I go through. You know when girls are together a long time, their periods sync up? It’s like our emotions and personalities sync up, too.”

Turner can be seen in Dark Phoenix, now in theaters. Williams will also be seen in The New Mutants, which is scheduled for April 3, 2020.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images