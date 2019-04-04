‘Game of Thrones’: Sophie Turner Possibly Let Major Season 8 Sansa Spoiler Slip

Game of Thrones Season 8 is almost here, which means fans will finally discover the fates of their favorite characters once the HBO drama returns.

Ahead of the premiere, the cast has been giving plenty of interviews, and fans are now convinced that Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, may have let slip a major Season 8 clue during an appearance on Good Morning America this week when she discussed what she had taken from the set of the show’s final season.

“And I took a scroll that was in the last….like one of the last episodes and it’s like a huge spoiler, and I’ve just been carrying it around in my wallet,” she said.

Sansa has previously been linked to a scroll on the show — after Sansa’s father was imprisoned, she sent a message dictated by Cersei attempting to lure Robb Stark to King’s Landing, which Littlefinger later used to attempt to divide the Stark sisters in Season 7 — but it’s possible the item Turner mentioned was a different scroll altogether, and the fact that it appears in one of the later episodes could be an indication that Sansa makes it through the majority, if not all of, the final season alive.

Turner also seemed to reveal a clue to Sansa’s fate when she told Rolling Stone that show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss gifted her with a storyboard of their favorite Sansa scene, which happened to be the final scene of the entire show. Turner now has the storyboard on display in her home and said that no one’s noticed, which is another possible indication that Sansa is alive and well after all is said and done.

“Sansa, this whole show, the only reason she has willed herself to survive is for her family,” she explained. “The power of family and unity is so strong that it can keep people alive. That’s the biggest thing I’ve taken away from the show: Family is everything.”

“I feel very satisfied with the ending of the entire show,” Turner added. “Every story arc came to a really good close.”

Another character that seems to survive until the end is Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, with Harington telling Variety that he was on set during Season 8 for what felt like the entire shooting run, which lasted for nine months and was conducted “in extreme weather and just in heavy f—ing costumes,” according to the actor.

“I was there the whole time this year,” he said. “I felt a bit like people were coming in and out, and Jon Snow was just f—ing there the whole time.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on April 14.

