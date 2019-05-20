‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Title Revealed

After weeks of secrecy, the title of Game of Thrones‘ series finale has finally been revealed.

According to Susan Miller, Editor in Chief of Game of Thrones fan-site Watchers on the Wall, the series finale is titled “The Iron Throne.”

Many fans thought the episode would be titled “A Dream of Spring,” but it seems the creators went with something a little more straightforward.

“The Iron Throne” is the episode title of the #GameOfThrones series finale per HBO — Sue the Fury (@SueTheFury) May 20, 2019

HBO had kept the title under wraps, likely due to concern that it would give away too much, or may just to instigate intrigue.

The final episode of the fantasy series was certainly an epic, albeit divisive, one.

Pretty much the entire final season was controversial among fans, with many fans voicing dissatisfaction over the direction of the story. More than 1 million people even signed a petition to demand that HBO remake the whole season.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” Dylan D, the petition’s founder, wrote in a description. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

He later added an update, saying, “I haven’t heard from anyone HBO-related. I don’t think people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series.” Dyan D then went on to explain that the purpose of the petition was more about sending “a message… of frustration and disappointment at its core.”

Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson — who plays Grey Worm — recently responded to the petition by stating to TMZ, “I want to say, that sucks.” Additionally, Anderson added that he is happy with the way the show has ended.

Many stars of the show have spoken out about the ending with Liam Cunningham — who plays Ser Davos — recently admitting that he knows not everyone is going to be happy with the way the series ends.

“You have to remember a lot of people that look at the show, they think we’re the participants, but we’re all real fans, it’s an ensemble piece,” Cunningham told Entertainment Tonight in April. “…I was desperately concerned about how the show was going to finish as a fan and I kind of almost skipped past myself.”

“But listen — not everybody’s gonna be happy, not everybody’s gonna be sad,” he went on. “You have to remember we’re a bit like real life. We’re not gonna put a pink pretty ribbon on this show — it’s probably not gonna happen.”

Fans who want to relive the show, and are subscribed to HBO, can stream the entire series anytime through the HBO Go or HBO Now apps.