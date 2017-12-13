‘Game of Thrones’ Season Finale Moves Cast to Tears

Winter is coming, and it’s bringing a lot of tears with it.

Game of Thrones is nearing its end, and star Sophie Turner revealed that the final season table read was riddled with emotion.

“We had the read-through a while ago and at the end of it, we were all on our feet, applauding and crying,” Turner told Entertainment Weekly. “We had everyone there, everyone who’s had any part in this. It was amazing.”

With only six episodes left until the series’ end, the cast, who has been together since 2011, is getting ready to say their goodbyes and go their separate ways, but not before they defeat the Night King and his army of white walkers in the Great War.

“We closed the blinds and shut ourselves off from the rest of the world and had six hours in this room just reading it through and crying and laughing,” Turner continued. “We had our emotional bit and then we thought, ‘Well now we’ve got eight months. We’ve still got a while to get through!’”

While the final season of Game of Thrones isn’t expected to premiere until 2019, information that Turner accidentally let slip, current and former stars of the show have been teasing what fans can expect in the send-off.

“Each of the characters this year is placed in a completely alien environment at some point in the season that they’ve never been placed in before,” teased John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly. “The thrill is seeing how they react to it and how they respond… This season, I think, more than any other, is stretching these characters.”

Other characters have delivered the sad news that they likely won’t be returning for the final season. After being spotted on set, Khal Drogo’s Jason Momoa had to break the news to fans that he wouldn’t be making a surprise appearance in the final season, which he called “the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV.”

Strong-backed Meera, who managed to drag Bran through snow and ice to deliver him back to Winterfell, also likely won’t be returning, actress Ellie Kendrick stating that she hadn’t yet received the call to come back.

HBO hasn’t yet released a premiere date for the final season of Game of Thrones, but fans wanting to catch up on the series, season 7 comes to home video on Dec. 12.