‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Hints At Major Reunion

The new trailer for the penultimate season of Game of Thrones just hit, and it’s packed with epic moments that tease at some major conflicts set to rock Westeros. Some of the scenes were so quick that they were easy to miss, including some big hints that just might reveal a family reunion is imminent.

The opening shot shows Sansa Stark walking under a tree with blood red leaves, the sure sign that she’s in the Winterfell godswood. This scene is followed up with a shot of Bran Stark sitting under the same tree, right around the one-minute mark. Check out the gallery to view the photos!

Based on these two shots, we might finally be getting the Stark family reunion that we’ve been waiting to see ever since they were all scattered across the far reaches of the continent (and beyond) in over the course of six seasons. It’s further backed up by Meera Reed and Bran arriving at the gate of The Wall at Castle Black.

With both Bran and Arya Stark returning home and Jon Snow and Sansa already there, it looks like the surviving members of the family will get to have a good group hug. Of course it could all be a red herring and the group just barely manages to miss each other, as has frequently happened throughout the series.

Arya was almost reunited with her mother and older brother, but they were murdered by Walder Frey and his family in an event come to be known as the Red Wedding. And Bran almost ran into Jon Snow near the Wall but he had to continue his quest to find the Three-eyed Raven.

If they do reunite, it will almost certainly carry some major implications for the family as Bran now has the knowledge of Jon Snow’s true parentage and his legitimacy as an heir to the Iron Throne.

While Jon is not likely to alter his mission in the face of the looming White Walker threat, the knowledge that he’s actually a Targaryen would weigh heavily on his actions moving forward.

We can’t wait to learn more when Game of Thrones premieres July 17.

