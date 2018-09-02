‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7: Every Episode Ranked

There may have only been seven episodes in the penultimate season of Game of Thrones, but that didn’t stop the creators from packing a ton of quality into the shortened installment.

WARNING: Game of Thrones season 7 spoilers are ahead!

Season 7 began with Arya’s legendary takedown of every man in House Frey and ended with the Night King using Viserion to tear down the Wall. Seriously, so much happened in just a few short weeks.

Now that the dust has settled on the finale, it’s time to look back on the epic season that we just experienced and decide which episodes will go down as the best in Game of Thrones history.

Here is every episode of season 7, ranked:

7. ‘Eastwatch’

Let’s be clear: None of these episodes are bad by any stretch of the imagination. It’s just that, with some of the series’ best airing this season, episodes like “Eastwatch” fell by the wayside.

“Eastwatch” had some great moments, like Gendry returning and Jon Snow leading his men out past the wall, but there wasn’t enough outside of those scenes to make it all that memorable.

6. “Stormborn”

Euron Greyjoy stole the show in this episode, as the attack on Yara’s fleet marked the first major sea battle since Blackwater in Season 2.

However, aside from that intense action scene, and a perfectly-written argument between Varys and Daenerys, Stormborn didn’t give us much. It was pretty solid, but that’s about it.

5. “Beyond the Wall”

It was really hard not to rank this episode any higher because it had some monumental scenes. Viserion getting turned, Uncle Benjen’s rescue, the conversations between The Hound and Tormund – all of these things made for a great episode.

Unfortunately, the rest of the episode didn’t deliver. The plot didn’t make a ton of sense, the pace felt a little rushed, and the battle with the Night King didn’t exactly live up to the hype.

4. “Dragonstone”

Arya’s assassination of House Frey was a truly incredible opening scene.

The episode went on to set the stage for the final act of Game of Thrones, working hard to make sure all of the pieces were in place.

3. “The Queen’s Justice”

With just a few key scenes, “The Queen’s Justice” easily rose above the rest of the season to take its place in the upper-tier of Game of Thrones episodes.

Olenna Martell gave us the best goodbye of the entire series, after admitting to Jaime that she killed Joffrey. On the other side of that coin, Cersei’s revenge against the Martells was one of the most brutal sequences to-date.

2. “The Dragon and the Wolf”

The season finale used all 81 minutes of its time wisely and did everything it needed to in order to send fans into the final season.

Seeing all of the major characters in one place for the first time was a treat for loyal viewers, as was finally being told that Jon is actually a Targaryen. Unfortunately, that came at the expense of watching the beloved character get with his aunt.

1. “The Spoils of War”

To put it simply: “The Spoils of War” was one of the best episodes in the history of Game of Thrones. Period.

First-time director Matt Shakman put on a show with stunning visuals and impeccable pace, immediately putting him up there with Alan Taylor and Neil Marshall.

Much of the episode took place at the awesome-but-poorly-named Loot Train Attack, which many fans have talked about with the same excitement that they did Blackwater or Battle of the Bastards. It truly was a masterpiece.

While the events of the finale are most likely to stick in our minds the longest, “The Spoils of War” was the crowning achievement of the season.