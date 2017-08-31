Did You Catch the Celebrity Cameo in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Finale?

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 ahead…

The seventh season of Game of Thrones started off with a celebrity cameo (Hey, Ed Sheeran) and it looks as though it ended with one as well. This time though, almost no one noticed.

In the final scene, when the Army of the Dead marches up to the wall at Eastwatch, the camera focuses on a section of the undead warriors. If you’re a fan of heavy metal, or of famous people who love Game of Thrones, you might have noticed that a couple of these wights were musicians.

Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher, members of the band Mastodon, were featured as two of the wights at the front of this attack.

Mastodon has a rich history with Game of Thrones, having recorded a song for one of the show’s mixtapes back in 2015. The band members also had cameos back in Season 5 of the series, which poses a huge connection to their appearances here in the finale.

The Mastodon members appeared as wildlings back in Season 5. If you recall, a massive group of wildlings were turned into wights at the battle of Hardhome. Bringing back the men of Mastodon was a slick way for the show to make you remember that all of these undead villains were real people at one point or another.