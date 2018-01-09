‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Maisie Williams Skipped Golden Globes, Dressed as Coraline Instead

Considering Game of Thrones‘ lack of success at the Golden Globes, Maisie Williams decided it would be more fun to party with friends and dress as Coraline.

The 20-year-old Williams posted a picture with a boyfriend, Ollie Jackson, on Instagram. Williams is seen wearing a yellow raincoat and a blue wig to look just like her fictional idol, the lead character of Neil Gaiman’s Coraline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I could not attend the golden globes this year. Instead, I took this weekend as an opportunity to fulfil all my hopes and dreams by dressing up as my idol, Coraline. Don’t @ me,” Williams wrote.

She added the hashtags #coralineandwbie and #DONTEVENTHINKABOUTGOINGOUTSIDECORALINEJONES.

Although Williams didn’t wear black in her photo, she did show her support for the #TimesUp movement Sunday.

“The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It’s time to do something about it. Not just for our industry. For woman everywhere,” Williams wrote earlier on Sunday.

Williams didn’t miss anything exciting for Game of Thrones at the Golden Globes. The series has been nominated for Best TV Series — Drama in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 without winning. The only Globe the series ever won went to Peter Dinklage in 2012.

Gaiman published Coraline in 2002, and Henry Selick directed the acclaimed 2009 stop-motion animated film of the same name. The film was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.