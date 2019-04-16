‘Game of Thrones’: Kit Harington’s Private Parts Got Caught While Filming Dragon Scene

Kit Harington was left a little sore by his role in the premiere for Game of Thrones Season 8. For those who saw the episode, you’re well aware what The King of the North goes through and finds out during the episode. But it was the behind-the-scenes look from HBO’s Game Revealed that showed the painful side of those major events.

Spoilers for the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 to follow.

If you caught the episode, you know that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen got a little closer after their tryst at the end of Season 7. That means dragons and a nice scene where Jon Snow rides a dragon.

It’s like something out of the live-action Aladdin in a way, except we get a dragon instead of a magic carpet. But Snow seemed to take well to riding on the back of Rhaegal, but the reality wasn’t as easy.

As E! News points out, there was plenty of green screen at play to make the scene come to life. And as explained by Harington, riding the dragon was a bit like riding a mechanical bull.

“Buck work is not easy. I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off,” Harington says in the HBO video. “The dragon swings around really violently, like this, and my right ball got trapped, and I didn’t have time to say ‘Stop!’ and I was being swung around.”

It was a bit of a harrowing experience from the sound of it, but Harington was able to joke about it in the end.

“In my had, I thought, ‘This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by testicles, literally,’” Harington joked in the behind-the-scenes video. “Sorry. Probably too much information.”

That wasn’t the only major event for Snow in the premiere. Outside of his tearful reunion with Arya Stark, he also found out he was a Targaryen in disguise this entire time.

It was the most-tweeted about moment in the premiere for a lot of fans. Sam Tarly pops in to finally reveal what the audience has known since the end of Season 7. It just hasn’t fully set in yet that he made love to his aunt. It’s sure to be a bit of a shock when it finally hits.

Game of Thrones season 8 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.