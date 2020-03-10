‘Game of Thrones’: King Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Finally Returning to TV in Unexpected Role

Jack Gleeson, the actor known for playing Joffrey Baratheon on Game of Thrones, is returning to TV, but his new role has little in common with the sadistic king. Gleeson has reportedly joined the cast of Out of Her Mind, a BBC comedy created by Sara Pascoe and executive produced by Simon Pegg. This ends Gleeson’s indefinite break from TV following the scorn he got for playing Joffrey.

For four seasons of Game of Thrones, Gleeson played the embodiment of petulance and cruelty in the form of Joffrey Baratheon. The role took a tole on him — in 2012 he told Independent that he wanted to “retire” from professional acting.

Apparently, that is no longer the case. According to a report by The Radio Times, Gleeson will have a role in the upcoming mini series Out of Her Mind on the BBC. His role has not been identified yet, but given the show’s comedic angle, it seems safe to say that it will not force Gleeson to behead anymore of his enemies on screen.

The show is created by Sara Pascoe, a comedian known for popular shows and stand-up specials in the U.K., including The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret. Out of Her Mind will reportedly be executive produced by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and will focus on surviving heartbreak and dysfunctional families.

The six-part series aims to disrupt the traditional sitcom style, with the inclusion of animation, scientific elements and eccentric characters. Other cast members include Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmonson and Navin Chowdhry.

It will be a huge comeback for Gleeson, who has not been on a TV show since his character was killed off on Game of Thrones in 2014. Then 19 years old, he told reporters he intended to pursue his studies, possibly making a career for himself as an academic.

“After Game Of Thrones I’d be happy to do some amateur plays but I don’t think I want to do any more professional acting,” he said. “I’d like to be an academic, a philosophy lecturer if possible. I’d do a Masters in Ancient Hebrew maybe, and a PhD hopefully, if I get in.”

“The thing about that level of acting is that it is very financially rewarding but for me it is a balancing act,” Gleeson continued. “I’m happy to sacrifice a big pay cheque for my happiness, if that’s not too corny a thing to say. It’s probably more naive than mature to say that, maybe, but that’s how I feel.”

Gleeson rescinded this idea later, in a subsequent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Still, he clearly enjoyed some time away from the industry, perhaps recovering from the hordes of fans comparing him with the vicious character he played. With Game of Thrones now over once and for all, he is ready to return to TV.