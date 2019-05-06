‘Game of Thrones’: 2 Characters Finally Hooked up, Making Fans’ Dreams Come True

This week’s episode of Game of Thrones featured another hookup fans have longed to see for years. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and the newly-minted Ser Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christine) finally made out and had sex.

The episode picked up right after the events of last weekend’s “The Long Night,” in which the Battle of Winterfell ended with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) killing the Night King and destroying his Army of the Dead instantly. With that battle behind them, everyone in Winterfell mourned their dead and celebrated their victory before heading off to King’s Landing so Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) could finally knock Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) off the Iron Throne.

During the celebrating, Jamie praised Brienne for her courageous actions during the battle. They ended up kissing before having sex, which probably disappointed Tormund (Kristofer Hivju).

Everyone when they saw Brienne and Jaime finally doing it! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ezOc5e5DP1 — Riya!🌻 (@imyash19) May 6, 2019

ahh the way Jaime looks at Bri when she sleeping adajvfkafk pls #GameofThrones — Nens. (@baernardeschi) May 6, 2019

One fan was particularly angry that the show cut away for most of the sex scene.

When they skip the entire Jaime and Brienne sex scene..#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/qaKZgo7D3g — ʝσя∂αи вєανєя ♚ (@Elizajordyn7) May 6, 2019

Today is the day I died. Cause of death: Jaime and Brienne. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zIWIdVLFAS — Jen 💍🤰👶 (@jbuffyangel) May 6, 2019

In Seasons 2 and 3, Brienne and Jaime were nearly inseparable, but not by choice. Brienne dragged Jaime back to King’s Landing, and built a unique bond built on respect. Their relationship reached a fitting moment just before the Battle of Winterfell, when Jaime chose to knight Brienne, making her the first female knight in Westeros during “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Jaime chose to join Jon Snow and his brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) in Winterfell after Cersei chose to go back on her promise to help during the war against the White Walkers. He was the only one from King’s Landing to show up in the North.

“Even though he’s known as the most dishonorable man, he is a man of his word,” Coster-Waldau told TVLine last month. The promise they made was very important, but it also was the right thing to do. He gave his word to his brother, who is the only person he truly trusts… Of course, together with Brienne.”

Coster-Waldau also called the knighting scene an “act of love” from Jaime towards Brienne.

“It’s a real thing in that world and I also think that he’s happy to do that,” he told The Wrap of that emotional scene. “I mean, it’s clearly a woman that he has enormous admiration for and just a human being that he admires. And we saw a scene earlier [in the episode] where he asks if he can serve under her, because he knows she is amazing at what she does and she’s a great warrior and she has all the qualities and is the most deserving of the title of knight of anyone in that world. So I think it’s obviously an act of love.”

That clearly was not the only act of love between the two for the final season though, as fans saw during this week’s episode.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. There are only two episodes left.

Photo credit: HBO