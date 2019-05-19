‘Game of Thrones’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The final episode of Game of Thrones will air on HBO on Sunday. The show, which premiered on the premium cable network in 2011, has been on the air for eight seasons.

Viewers can watch Season 8, episode 6 of Game of Thrones live on HBO. Check your local listings for an exact channel number, or contact your cable provider. The episode will also be available for streaming On Demand, on HBO Now, and HBO Go.

The series finale of Game of Thrones is set to air at 9 p.m. ET. Those streaming the episode may have to wait a few minutes for it to be available. To access the show, you will have to have a cable subscription with HBO included, or have and HBO, HBO Now or HBO Go log in and password.

Those watching on demand won’t be required to enter that information. Simply look up the channel in the On Demand menu, and search for Game of Thrones.

According to The Telegraph, the episode will run for one hour and 19 minutes. It’s the same length as the penultimate episode, titled “The Bells.” The longest episode in the final season of Game of Thrones was episode 3, which clocked in at 82 minutes long.

As for what to expect from the season 8 finale of Game of Thrones, it’s anyone’s guess. The episode reportedly leaked in text messages, which fans weren’t thrilled about. The cast has spoken out about the finale, admitting that they were “conflicted” about how the show wrapped up.

Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos on the HBO fantasy series, told Entertainment Tonight last month, “not everybody’s gonna be happy.” He assured viewers that it wouldn’t end with “a pink pretty ribbon,” admitting that he understood some of the frustration.

“You have to remember a lot of people that look at the show, they think we’re the participants, but we’re all real fans, it’s an ensemble piece,” he told the outlet at the time. “…I was desperately concerned about how the show was going to finish as a fan and I kind of almost skipped past myself.”

“But listen — not everybody’s gonna be happy, not everybody’s gonna be sad,” he continued. “You have to remember we’re a bit like real life. We’re not gonna put a pink pretty ribbon on this show — it’s probably not gonna happen.”

Other actors admitted that they had mixed feelings about the way the show ended, at least for their own characters. Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm on Game of Thrones, said he felt “really conflicted.”

“I felt really conflicted about Grey Worm’s last appearance. I felt really satisfied with his story, but also I was kind of like, there’s — I felt very conflicted,” he said. “I felt all of the things you could possibly feel. And hopefully that’s what people will feel when they see it.”

Fan’s have not received this season of Game of Thrones the way showrunners hoped they would. Recently a petition popped up calling for HBO to rewrite the whole season without D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, slamming them as “incompetent.”