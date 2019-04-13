‘Game of Thrones’ Haters Speak out About Why They’re Happy Show Is Ending

Game of Thrones will be over for good by the end of May, and some opponents of the show are glad to see it go.

The excitement for Game of Thrones Season 8 is at a fever pitch, but believe it or not, there are some people on earth who still don’t watch the acclaimed series. Still, even they have not been able to avoid the global sensation, and therefore their opinions are strong. A new report by Vice breaks down some of their chief reasons for disliking the show.

For starters, 25-year-old Abbie told Vice that she is excited for Game of Thrones to end “so I can stop pretending to be interested in various fan theories from people I didn’t want to host in the first place.” It is true that it’s hard to avoid talking about Game of Thrones in any social setting these days, even between seasons. In 2017, it was the most-watched on-demand show of the year despite not airing any new episodes.

“To be fair, the writers of GoT put themselves in the worst situation possible: stuck between ‘tits and dragons’ primetime TV viewers, and ‘the books were better’ pedants who no longer even have any books to ground their wildly unrealistic expectations,” added 36-year-old Eric.

“That being said, they have s— the bed spectacularly ever since the opening scenes of season 6 by failing to maintain even the most basic internal logic that made the show interesting in the first place,” he went on. “Even though I’ll feel a twinge of sadness to see it go, the truth is I said goodbye to GoT in 2016.”

Eric is not the only one with this complaint. After Season 5, the plotline of Game of Thrones advanced beyond that of A Song of Ice and Fire, the novels that form the source material. It has been plagued with complaints that about inconsistent travel times, breaking its own magical rules and other canonical slip-ups. Many fans now expect the books to have a completely different ending from the show.

“I dislike Game of Thrones,” said 24-year-old Courtney. “So much sexual assault, and such questionable treatment of women. Not what I’m looking for in my fantasy. I love the actors, but especially in the early series the way women are treated is not something I want to watch for fun!”

This has been a common complaint from the beginning, as many viewers expected a softer form of high fantasy from Game of Thrones, more akin to the Lord of the Rings series. Instead, the show deals in brutal medieval realism with a few slight twists of magic.

“The most boring people in the country will have to find something new to fixate on, thank God,” said 32-year-old Harry, bluntly.

However strong their feelings are, it is clear that the participants in this poll are in the minority. Game of Thrones is likely the biggest television event of this decade, and its finale will likely set viewership records. Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.