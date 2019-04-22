‘Game of Thrones’: Ghost the Direwolf Makes Unexpected Return in New Episode

Tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones saw Ghost the Direwolf make an unexpected return.

During a scene with Jon Snow, Sam Tarley, and Edd looking out for White Walkers, Ghost appeared briefly in the background.

The last time we saw Ghost, he was at Winterfell with Sansa. He remained there when Jon left to go meet Daenerys Targaryen.

Ghost’s return is notable because he is one of only two Direwolves left alive. The other is Nymeria, who was last seen running as the leader of a new pack.

When the Direwolves were introduced in Season 1 when Eddard discovered them and brought them to Winterfell for his nieces and nephews.

Ghost was considered the “runt” of the litter, per Theon Greyjoy, and therefore was gifted to Jon, who at the time was known as the bastard son of Ned Stark.

We now know that is not the case, as Jon has been revealed to be the child of Lyanna Stark — Ned and Eddard’s sister — and Rhaegar Targaryen. This complicates things for Jon, as he has since fallen in love with Daenerys, who is his blood aunt.

Regarding Ghost’s return, many GoT fans have been very excited and sounding off on social media about it. Scroll down to see how viewers reacted when Ghost appeared on screen.

“Ghost is ALIVE!!!!” one fan cheered.

“Finally got Ghost back that means they’re gonna make me watch him die,” another fan joked.

“IS THAT GHOST?! THE BUDGET JUST GOT BIGGER HUH?” someone else said.

Y’all I got really excited to see ghost. If he dies I might not make it.#GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/xBEVYDd6jW — Jenny (@JenNay0285) April 22, 2019

“STOP THE PRESSES IS THAT GHOST?!” one fan inquisitively exclaimed.

“BUT WHY DIDNT WE GET THE DRAMATIC JON/GHOST REUNION?? WE ONLY GET GHOST JUST CHILLIN IN THE BACKGROUND???” someone else asked.

“I just want a god damned Jon and Ghost cuddle, OK?” another Twitter user commented.

Me when I saw GHOST again after all this time.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FPgXbEAFpE — NEPHILIM➰ GOT spoilers (@Agirlisnoone08) April 22, 2019

“Lol. Ghost just shows up lol lol,” one watcher commented.

“ED ALERT RED ALERT: Ghost sighting!!” another fan said.

“We FINALLY see Ghost after 2 seasons and he’s just standing in the background like a statue THE DISRESPECT,” someone else quipped.

The game of thrones people just snuck Ghost in there like he was there the whole time lol — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 22, 2019

“I hope we see Nymeria and Ghost again. We deserve that fan service,” one fan said ahead of the episode.

“I swear to the old gods and the new, if ANY of those frozen white f—s so much as LOOK at our goodest boy…………I’LL EAT EVERY F—ING CHICKEN IN THIS ROOM,” another person joked. “#Ghost finally got his appearance y’all.”

“THANKS FOR GIVING US 5 SECONDS OF GHOST U CHEAP B—S,” someone else said.

*Ghost finally gets his .5 seconds of screen time in #GameOfThrones



Audience: pic.twitter.com/KeAQthFu7F — ᴘᴏʟᴏ (@PostsByPolo) April 22, 2019

“It has been exactly 1,071 days since we last seen ghost,” another fan said before the newest episode.

“sooooo ghost just pops up outta nowhere????” someone else tweeted.

“Justice for Ghost,” one other person declared.

#GameofThrones Ghost showing up in this episode like pic.twitter.com/GWLD8lbamu — TAMARA (@Bts_ARMYXOXOX) April 22, 2019

“Hey @GameOfThrones , please, explain Ghost and how it came from nowhere,” a Twitter user demanded to know.

Dear @HBO and @GameOfThrones, Last night’s #GameofThrones season 8 premiere was fantastic, but I feel I speak for most of the fandom when I ask: WHERE IS GHOST? Sorry for the all caps. Love,me,” one other fan inquired after the Season 8 premiere.

Luckily fans finally got what they wanted, but now they are making it clear that they expect more Ghost.