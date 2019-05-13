‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Spot Aaron Rodgers Cameo in Latest Episode

Game of Thrones aired its penultimate episode on Sunday, May 12, and a few football fans spotted a familiar face amongst the rubble as the show aired a characteristically bloody battle.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones, Season 8 Episode 5, “The Bells.”

“The Bells” saw the North’s forces invade King’s Landing, with some major help from Daenerys and Drogon, ultimately leading the city to surrender, with the Lannister army dropping their swords and the bells of surrender being rung. Despite the fact that she heard the bells and had seemingly agreed to call off her forces should they ring, she charged ahead, burning the city to the ground with her dragon’s fire and killing thousands of people in the process.

That’s where Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers comes in — the NFL star was spotted by fans in the briefest of scenes when he appeared as an archer in the Lannister army, standing side-by-side with his fellow soldiers.

The athlete confirmed his cameo on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in costume on set of the show.

“It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of [Game of Thrones] [crazy episode tonight],” he wrote.

The 35-year-old is a known GOT fan, often tweeting about the show and even celebrating the premiere of Season 8 with a photo of himself sitting on the Iron Throne, sword in hand.

As for his cameo, Rodgers first hinted that he might have something up his sleeve in an interview at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

“Episode five Game of Thrones,” he told a reporter who told him he should do a cameo on a television show.

He also discussed some possible screen time during a 2018 appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

“Have you been approached to be on Game of Thrones?” Patrick asked, with Rodgers replying, “I can’t confirm or deny that.”

“I definitely want to be killed or in one of the steamy scenes,” he added.

Rodgers isn’t the only celebrity to show up during this season of Game of Thrones, as country star Chris Stapleton previously revealed that he was transformed into a wight for Season 8 Episode 3, “The Battle of Winterfell.”

Stapleton also used Instagram to share his cameo, posting a behind-the-scenes shot of himself, his tour manager and his bass player in costume.

“Winterfell 4.28.2019,” he wrote.

