‘Game of Thrones’: Fans Outraged Over Major Death in Battle of Winterfell Ending

The massive Battle of Winterfell is finally here and the shocking ending surprisingly did not sit […]

The massive Battle of Winterfell is finally here and the shocking ending surprisingly did not sit well with some fans.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3

At the end of Season 8, Episode 3, the Night King met an ending no one saw coming. People thought he might be killed, but how the deed was done was surprising. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) came in at the last moment, when all hoped seemed lost, and put her Valyrian dagger in his guts.

Considering how we had long heard that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) needed to be brought back to life in order to save Westeros from the Night King and his undead army, quite a few fans were disappointed that this is not how it all played out. However, some longtime Arya fans were happy to see her come through to save everyone.

Scroll on for a look at how the Internet reacted to the surprising way the Night King met his end.

Not Realistic

This fan did not believe Arya could run that far, that quickly.

Cliche?

One fan thought he saw the ending coming.

No Big Battle With Jon

Jon Snow was robbed of the chance to be a hero!

Cheap Death

One fan thought that was a cheap ending for the Night King.

Anticlimactic

One fan thought it was an anticlimactic ending.

Wanted a Better Death

This fan really wanted a better death for the villain.

No Action

This fan wanted the Night King to talk and engage in a bigger sword fight.

Something Was Missing

This fan really thought something was missing about the death scene.

