‘Game of Thrones’: Fans Outraged Over Major Death in Battle of Winterfell Ending

The massive Battle of Winterfell is finally here and the shocking ending surprisingly did not sit well with some fans.



Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3

At the end of Season 8, Episode 3, the Night King met an ending no one saw coming. People thought he might be killed, but how the deed was done was surprising. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) came in at the last moment, when all hoped seemed lost, and put her Valyrian dagger in his guts.

Considering how we had long heard that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) needed to be brought back to life in order to save Westeros from the Night King and his undead army, quite a few fans were disappointed that this is not how it all played out. However, some longtime Arya fans were happy to see her come through to save everyone.

Scroll on for a look at how the Internet reacted to the surprising way the Night King met his end.

Not Realistic

This fan did not believe Arya could run that far, that quickly.

So you’re telling me Arya ran like 5 miles in 15 minutes, through a shitload of wight walkers and was still able to sneak up on The Night King and stab him to death WHILE being choked?



I’m starting to think this show isn’t realistic. — Barry McCockiner (@SportsTalkBarry) April 29, 2019

Cliche?

One fan thought he saw the ending coming.

Review of third episode: much much better than the first 2. Sort of cliche ending with the night kings death. Biggest question now is where do we go from here — heffman (@daheffinator) April 29, 2019

No Big Battle With Jon

Jon Snow was robbed of the chance to be a hero!

I thought the main characters would each take out a white walker or at least a few of them. And no death match between Jon and the Night King? — Daniel (@_dannyjoel) April 29, 2019

Cheap Death

One fan thought that was a cheap ending for the Night King.

I thought that was a cheap death for a night king — Loot Gingrich (@Tee__Boogie) April 29, 2019

Anticlimactic

One fan thought it was an anticlimactic ending.

#AryaStark with the Dame Lilliard shot from the logo on the #NightKing. Very anticlimactic death for him. #GamefThrones — #PeeHive President (@BlakCeezar) April 29, 2019

Wanted a Better Death

This fan really wanted a better death for the villain.

Idk but I was expecting a lot more on this @GameOfThrones episode and a better death to the night king. And if he was anyone important… — Raymundo Mosqueda (@Mundosmundo) April 29, 2019

No Action

This fan wanted the Night King to talk and engage in a bigger sword fight.

Lowkey disappointed the Night King’s death. I wanted to see a lil sword to sword combat between the Starks & the White Walkers. Maybe a lil dialogue. — Tony of House Stark (@JustChineduIt) April 29, 2019

Something Was Missing

This fan really thought something was missing about the death scene.