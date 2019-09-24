‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Tweets Epic Burn Involving Emilia Clarke Ahead of the Emmys

Game of Thrones took home two Emmy Awards at the annual show on Sunday night, but one fan would likely argue that only one cast member deserved the recognition. Ahead of the awards, a Twitter user joked that actor Emilia Clarke, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO show, wouldn’t be attending the show due to a hospitalization required from carrying the eighth and final season of GOT “on her back.” The final season of GOT was much maligned by fans and several episodes focused on Daenerys’ turn toward tyranny, with the ruler ultimately — spoiler alert — killed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

Breaking news: Emilia Clarke will not be attending the Emmy Awards as she has been hospitalised for severe back injuries from carrying GOT S8 on her back. pic.twitter.com/nuUuPm5B9j — ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇ ｡* ･ﾟ (@aIfiealIen) September 16, 2019

In the press room, Clarke was asked about Daenerys’ controversial actions in the context of the final season as a whole.

“There was a lot of controversy about the ending, and I’m wondering how you reacted to that — especially regarding, of course, the Dragon Queen,” one reporter said, via Insider. At the words “Dragon Queen,” Clarke visibly attempted to duck out of site, with Harington eventually stepping up to the microphone to field the question.

“Controversy? I still haven’t seen the show,” he said. “So that’s how I dealt with that controversy. I haven’t seen the final season.

“But I know what it took to shoot it, and it was hard, and everyone put all of their love and effort into it,” he continued. “I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise, and we knew that it was right for the characters, because we’d lived with them for 10 years. So the controversy, for us, didn’t really affect us. But thank you for the question.”

During the show, Peter Dinklage was awarded the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and the show won Best Drama for a record-tying fourth year in a row, taking home just two awards after being nominated for an astounding 32 Emmys, including a lead actress in a drama nomination for Clarke.

In the midst of the awards, the cast of the show appeared on stage to say goodbye to the hugely popular series, with actors Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams all sharing their thanks.

“As much as we wish the show would have gone on forever our time had come,” Williams said. “Now we have a chance to thank all of those who watched.”

“It’s amazing how the entire last season was for us,” added Turner.

